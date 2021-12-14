Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 41,226 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,226 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 414,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

