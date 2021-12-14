DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 494 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $457.43 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.