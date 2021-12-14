DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.