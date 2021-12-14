DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

