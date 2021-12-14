DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.08 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after acquiring an additional 402,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,999,000 after acquiring an additional 889,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

