DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.78 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors increased its position in Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after buying an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vale by 111.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,883 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

