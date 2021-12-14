DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 6.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silgan by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

