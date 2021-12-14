DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,000 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 802,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $13,357,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

