Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 12,548,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,534,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

