Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $43.31

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.31, but opened at $45.18. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 2,070 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,924 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

