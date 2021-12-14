Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.39 on Friday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 246.1% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 113.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 44.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 442,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

