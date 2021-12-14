Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $384.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $402.00 to $384.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $366.30.

Shares of URI opened at $338.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

