Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $12.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

