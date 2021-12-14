Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

