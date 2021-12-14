Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce $66.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.76 million and the lowest is $63.22 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $206.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $208.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $305.73 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $348.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

