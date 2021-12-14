Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 107,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 33,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 218,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,802,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $171.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $172.42.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

