Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have commented on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDL stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62. Dingdong has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

