Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 7.5%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.98. 813,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,426,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.