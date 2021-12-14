Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 7.5%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock price were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.98. Approximately 813,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,426,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

