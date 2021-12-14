Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 832,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,440,616 shares.The stock last traded at $130.31 and had previously closed at $135.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,889,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,425,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,984,000. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

