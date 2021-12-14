DMM: Governance One Day Trading Volume Tops $478,584.00 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $478,584.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMG is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

