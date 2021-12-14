DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCGO. Barclays initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. 284,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,806. DocGo has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

