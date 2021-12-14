Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

