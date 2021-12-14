Dotmoovs (MOOV) Reaches Market Cap of $9.49 Million

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

MOOV is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

