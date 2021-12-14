DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in November

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the November 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 948,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,506,000 after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 18.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

