DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in November

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the November 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $20.26.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.