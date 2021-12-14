Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
