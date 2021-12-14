Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.