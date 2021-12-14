Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$25.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.66.

D.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$22.81 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$19.12 and a 1 year high of C$24.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

