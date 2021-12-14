Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report sales of $718.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $713.40 million to $722.79 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $750.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of DY stock opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 22.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,440,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.8% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

