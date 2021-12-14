e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $110.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00315007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,324 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.