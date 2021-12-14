E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $443,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,280 shares of company stock worth $801,646. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

