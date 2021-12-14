Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $646.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $618.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.81. The stock has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.20.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

