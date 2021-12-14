Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $8,432,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 838,127 shares of company stock valued at $78,898,529 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

