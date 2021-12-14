Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

