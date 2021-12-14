Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $668.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

