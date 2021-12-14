Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 370 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average is $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $237.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $157.83 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

