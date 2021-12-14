East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $90.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. 701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,015. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.