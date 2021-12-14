EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.70.

NYSE:EGP opened at $217.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $219.02.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 275,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,894,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,992,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

