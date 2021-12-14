EasyFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $849,183.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00006682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $849,183.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00200396 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

