Ecoark (ZEST) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Ecoark (NASDAQ: ZEST) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ecoark to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ecoark and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark Competitors 2139 10709 15453 544 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Ecoark’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecoark has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Ecoark Competitors -30.26% -48.84% 5.56%

Risk and Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecoark and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million -$20.89 million -5.19 Ecoark Competitors $5.39 billion -$627.00 million -3.56

Ecoark’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ecoark competitors beat Ecoark on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

