Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 790 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 583,877 shares of company stock worth $165,317,264 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $265.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.42 and a 200 day moving average of $264.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

