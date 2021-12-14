Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,851 shares of company stock worth $42,563,258 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.