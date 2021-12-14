Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

