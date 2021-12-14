Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 383.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $704.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

