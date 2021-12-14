Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

