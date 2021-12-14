Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

