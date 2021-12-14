Egoras (EGR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Egoras has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egoras coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egoras has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.47 or 0.07995125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,625.34 or 0.99457638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Egoras Coin Profile

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras . The official website for Egoras is egoras.com

