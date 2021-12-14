eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $657.33 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist decreased their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

