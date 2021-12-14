Electric Vehicle Zone Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and $1.72 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.96 or 0.07997341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,304.59 or 0.99872013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

