Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $157.83 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

