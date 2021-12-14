Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

About Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

